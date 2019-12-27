Bekhayali Composers Sachet & Parampara Say 'it's Impossible To Recreate The Song'

Considered as one of the most loved songs of 2019, Bekhayali from Kabir Singh is one of the few songs from the album which tugs at the heartstrings of the audience. From the heart-wrenching lyrics and the perfect blend of different emotions, ranging from harsh angst to mellow romance, the much-loved track continues to be on everybody’s playlist. Recently, Bekhayali’s composers, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur spoke about their journey post the song’s success. Here are the details.

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur open up about Bekhayali's fame

In an interview with a leading daily, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur expressed happiness on receiving immense love from people and spoke about how life has changed after the blockbuster song. The duo revealed that creating a hit standalone song was much-needed to scale their growth in the industry. Sachet and Parampara revealed that they are often pressurised by fans, as they demand more music like Bekhayali. Speaking about Bekhayali, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur revealed that fans should understand the much-loved song was created as per the story of Kabir Singh. The duo added that Bekhayali exists because of Kabir Singh and it is impossible to recreate that song every time. The popular singer-composer duo remarked that more songs should be created that prove the originality and brings in the fresh air.

