Shahid Kapoor Says THIS Is Why He Is Grateful For Kabir Singh's Success

Shahid Kapoor's engaging drama film, Kabir Singh, dominated the box office upon release. Making around ₹379 crores at the worldwide Box Office, the movie certainly made 2019 a good year for its lead actor. Shahid Kapoor recently talked about Kabir Singh's success and his own rise to fame in an interview. When asked if the success of Kabir Singh came at the right time, Shahid Kapoor has a rather amusing response.

Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh's success and its good timing

Shahid was recently asked by the media if success had come at the right time for him, and he had a rather amusing answer. The actor responded by saying that there is never a wrong time for the right thing. Whenever it comes, it is welcome and he was thankful for it. He then humorously said that he needed to be honest and revealed that he had just bought a house in Worli, and he needed to pay for it. So he said that he was very happy that he got a successful film.

He then laughed and continued by saying that people see actors differently but they also have the same issues that every other person faces, such as needing to run the house and give your family a good and stable life. Because of his film's success, Shahid Kapoor now feels very relieved. He then added that, thanks to the success of Kabir Singh, he would now hopefully be able to pay for the house that he had bought.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is all set to feature in another Telugu remake film, titled Jersey. Jersey will tell the story of a former cricketer who returned to the field to get his son the jersey of the Indian Cricket Team. The movie is directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who was also the director of for the original Telugu film. The filming for the movie has already begun and it is tentatively set to release on August 28, 2020.

