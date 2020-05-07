Are David Dobrik And Madison Beer Dating? Former Addresses Dating Rumours

Youtuber David Dobrik has denied all dating rumours concerning him and has stated that he is not dating anyone at all. In a recent interview with a leading media portal, the YouTube content creator said that every time he has joked about going on a date or hooking up with someone, he says it in humour. Read on to know who is he dating after all.

Are David Dobrik and Madison Beer dating?

David Dobrik’s love life is constantly under the microscope of his fans. For weeks, there were rumours doing the rounds on social media where fans were guessing if he was dating the American pop singer, Madison Beer. The two have been seen in numerous TikTok videos together and their spark was evident to their fans. In one of those videos, they had even teased the fans saying that the two were going on a date.

Read | Robert Pattinson's Fans Get Creative With Memes Post New 'Twilight' Book Announcement

However, when confronted in an interview, he did jokingly say that maybe they are dating. But he quickly gave a more serious answer and denied all dating rumours. David admitted that he would tease fans about dating this girl but assured them that it was all just for a bit of fun.

Read | Disney Plus May 2020 Releases: New Shows And Movies On Disney Plus Hotstar

Is he dating his assistant Natalie Noel?

With Madison Beer’s name off the table, fans started speculating if David Dobrik was dating his assistant Natalie Noel. The two are in quarantine together and were seen saying in a video once that they would be hooking up together. But David Dobrik has negated those speculations as well.

The Youtuber said that at this point it was obvious that the two would never get involved in a romantic relationship. He further added that even if the two were stuck together for 25 years, they still would not do anything. Regarding rumours and speculations around his dating life, David told a media portal that he does not care for them. He further said that fans hook him up with any female he interacts with or any woman they think he would look cute with. David said that he cannot have a reaction to all of those and does not really care for such speculations.

Read | 'Four More Shots Please' Star Maanvi Gagroo Condemns Horrifying 'Bois Locker Room' Chat

Read | Robert Pattinson May Or May Not Star In Another 'Twilight' Film; Read Details Here

Image Credits: David Dobrik, Madison Beer Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.