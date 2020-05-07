Tamannaah Admits She Was 'too Busy' To Process Failures Of 'Himmatwala' & 'Humshakals'

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has been featured in a few Bollywood films as well, but they were unable to impress people at the box office. In a recent interview with a media portal, Tamannaah opened up about how she dealt with her films failing to get the numbers.

Tamannaah Bhatia admits she didn't have time to process her films' failures

Two of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Bollywood films, Himmatwala and Humshakals, disappointed critics and were not liked by the audiences as well. The actor spoke about it and said that it was a very difficult period of her life because she could not figure out what went wrong with those films. She further said that she just did not know what was going on and how people were reacting.

Tamannaah further elaborated on the matter and said that it was too much of a blow for her. She revealed to the media portal that at that time, she was too busy with her work to process and analyse. The actor said that as she was doing back-to-back films, she could not even make time to understand what was happening. She revealed that she was doing 4-5 films at a time.

In the interview, Tamannaah also said though she felt it was good she did not have time to process how badly her films had done. But at the same time, she wished she could have gone a tad bit slower and would have made better decisions. Tamannaah Bhatia further said to the media portal that she has always been a workaholic and loves to go to work. But said that perhaps she needed to slow things down a little. She feels that a situation like the current one has helped her put a halt on things.

On another note, Tamannaah Bhatia had made her debut in Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in the year 2005. She has also been featured opposite Akshay Kumar in Entertainment in the year 2014. According to media portals, the actor was filming for Bole Chudiyan which was set to release in the year 2020. Other than that, the actor has bee making it to headlines regarding her marriage. There are speculations that the actor is in a romantic relationship with a Pakistani cricketer.

Image Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

