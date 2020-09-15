Sachin Khedekar Releases The Teaser Of His Upcoming Mystery Film 'Halahal'; Watch

Directed by Randeep Jha, Halahal is an upcoming mystery/ thriller film starring Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar. The thrilling teaser of Halahal released and has been creating a sense of excitement amongst the audience. Sachin Kadekar will be seen as the father of the victim who has been murdered. Check out the teaser of Halahal below:

The teaser of Sachin Khedekar’s Halahal starts with the picture of a young girl named Archana, from Ghaziabad. At the age of 23, the young girl reportedly dies by suicide, but the case becomes mysterious when her family members allege that she was murdered. Along with a gripping teaser, the actor shared that a father’s love is unconditional and the truth behind his daughter’s murder is more than what meets the eye.

Sachin Khedekar will be portraying the role of Dr Sharma in the upcoming movie. He sets on a relentless pursuit to expose reality and cannot be stopped. The entire cast of Halalal has been promoting their upcoming movie on social media posts. Earlier Sachin Khedekar was seen in the web series Hutatma, which released in 2019.

Sachin Khedekar is known for his on-screen work in several Hindi, Marathi and other language films. Some of his most popular films include Aap Kaa Surroor, Astitvaa, Shyam Benegal's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. The actor has also worked for several TV shows and one of his most notable performance was seen in Samvidhaan, in which he played the role of BR Ambedkar.

On the work front, Sachin Khedekar was seen in a Gujarati film Golkeri. He portrayed the character of Mohanbhai Sutaria in the film. The actor will also be seen in an upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the upcoming movie is a romantic drama film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

