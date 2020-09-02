Did You Know Salman's 'Tere Naam' Is Adapted From 'Huccha', Which Is A Remake Of 'Sethu'?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has delivered several stellar performances in films over the years. He has gone on to receive many accolades for his acting skills in films like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. However, speaking of Salman Khan’s films and his acting skills, Tere Naam featuring Bhumika Chawla and him in prominent roles created quite a buzz. Also, did you know that the film is an adaptation of Sudeep's film Huccha (2001), which a remake of the Tamil film Sethu?

The 1999 film Sethu starred Vikram alongside Abitha, Sivakumar, Simran, and Mohan Vaithya in pivotal roles. The movie was helmed by Bala and bankrolled by A Kandasamy. The plot revolves around Sethu essayed by Vikram and his tragic tale of love in which, after being separated, he spirals into a mental condition and then eventually loses the love of his life, which was played by Abitha.

Sethu was then remade in Kannada as Huccha starring Sudeep in a lead role and also remade in Hindi as Tere Naam (2003) with Salman Khan in the lead. Tere Naam's plot was based on similar lines in which Salman's character Radhe stepped into the Vikram's Sethu shoes. The character of Bhumika Chawla was based upon Abitha's role in the film.

About Tere Naam

Helmed by Satish Kaushik, the film Tere Naam starred Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Radhe, a rowdy boy, falls in love with first-year college student Nirjara. When Nirjara reciprocates his love after initial hate, a violent assault makes him mentally ill. The film was budgeted at an estimate of ₹80,000,000 and managed to garner a cumulative worldwide gross of $2,663,172. Actor Bhumika Chawla also bagged the best female debut award for the film. Watch a glimpse of the film below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 alongside Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha. He will next be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe alongside Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The film has completed its filming process. However, the makers haven’t revealed the release date of the film. Post that, the actor will next be seen in Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

