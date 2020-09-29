Sachin Pilgaonkar Defends Daughter Shriya Amid Nepotism Debate, Says 'Proud Of Her'

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar recently shared his piece of mind on his daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar’s name being dragged into the nepotism debate. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sachin Pilgaonkar said that all these things are very natural to happen and sometimes they do get irritated by a few things that happen here or there.

He added that fortunately all the family members are together and they start pacifying one another whenever things like this happen and one of them loses their cool.

Sachin Pilgaonkar comments on daughter's career choices

Sachin Pilgaonkar mentioned that he will not lie saying that he never gets pissed off. He is a human being and not a saint, he has a heart too so it's normal, he added. Talking about his daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin said that he never advised her, instead she advises him on several things. He added that in today’s age, one cannot keep on teaching their children regarding everything they do. Sachin Pilgaonkar stated that children have their own methods and one must not create interference in the same.

Sachin commented on Shriya Pilgaonkar’s choice of selecting acting as a career and said that if he had felt like she was not good for this field, he would have pointed this out to her. He added that he and his wife wouldn’t have kept quiet and praised her just because she is their daughter as they are not that kind of people. Sachin Pilgaonkar stated that they, fortunately, love their daughter’s work and there is no reason to advise her.

Talking about what he wants Shriya Pilgaonkar to do to move ahead in this field, Sachin said that if at all she commits any mistakes, she should learn from her own mistakes. He added that they love her and are also proud of her. Sachin stated that he doesn’t like it when people compare his daughter to a son as she is successful, instead, he wants her to be respected as a girl child only.

About Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar made her big-screen debut with the 2013 Marathi film Ekulti Ek. In the film, she plays the role of Swara, the daughter of Arun Deshpande (Sachin Pilgaonakar) and Nandini (Supriya Pilgaonkar). She was offered the role of Swara by her father (Sachin Pilgaonkar) who wrote, directed, and produced the film. Pilgaonkar made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 film Fan, written and directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra through Yash Raj Films. The actor was also featured in the series Mirzapur.

