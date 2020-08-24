Will 'Mirzapur 2' Star Shriya Pilgaonkar? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

House Arrest actor Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her Twitter handle on Monday, August 24, 2020, to make some revelations if she will be in Mirzapur Season 2. The actor also went on to share a picture revealing the same. Seeing this post, fans and netizens have been going gaga over it.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shriya shared a picture of her reaction when fans ask if she is going to star in Mirzapur in Season 2. Revealing her reaction, the actor shared a picture of her lying on the ground wounded. One can notice the blood all over her body and the floor. However, even though being wounded the actor is all smiles for the camera. That is the reaction of the actor.

Shriya can be seen sporting a yellow sequenced saree along with a similar blouse. The actor captioned the picture saying, “When Mirzapur fans ask me if I’m in Season 2 @PrimeVideoIN @YehHaiMirzapur #mirzapurseason2 #MS2W”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans were also left confused on seeing this post. The post garnered several likes and comments from fans and netizens. Some netizens thought that she will not be seen in Season 2 so they went on to write saying that they will miss her.

While some thought that she will be seen in the series, so they were all happy. One of the users wrote, “Haha this is cute, but you have done great work in the gone game.., was hooked till the end”. While the other one wrote, “Sweety ji, we will miss you a lot in #mirzapurseason2”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Sweety ji, we will miss you a lot in #mirzapurseason2 — Mayank (@MS81533482) August 24, 2020

But we miss you mam — Shashikant Nayak (@snayak3355) August 24, 2020

Your presence always will be there.. ❤️ — Chandu🇮🇳 (@chanduallala) August 24, 2020

Kya ap mirzapur 2 me ho😄😄 — M he s☺️ (@Maheshparihar11) August 24, 2020

About Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur 2 is one of the most popular web series in the country. The first season was released in 2018, with a total of nine episodes of praise from the audience. The fans of the show have been waiting a long time for the second season. The release date of Mirzapur 2 is now revealed.

The makers announced the release date of Mirzapur 2 with a small promo video. It shows flashback scenes on bullets from the first season. Mirzapur 2 is set for the Amazon Prime Video premiere on October 23, 2020. Check out the video of the announcement:

