Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Parents, Supriya And Sachin Pilgaonkar; See

Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of two well-known Indian actors, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The couple celebrates their birthday one after another simultaneously, on August 16 and August 17. Recently, Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her official Instagram handle to share a post wishing both of them a very happy birthday.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday wish for parents

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar have been together for over three decades now. The couple tied the knot on December 21, 1984, and have been happily married to each other ever since. On April 25, 1989, they became proud parents of their daughter, Shriya Pilgaonkar who is herself a well-known name in the movie business today.

Recently, on August 17, 2020, Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable post with her parents wishing them both a very happy birthday as "they exit Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday (August 16) and enter Sachin Pilgaonkar’s birthday (August 17)".

In the picture posted by the actor, she can be seen standing in between her parents, holding balloons in her hands. Actors, Supriya and Sachin are posing looking at the balloons with flowers in Sachin Pilgaonkar’s hands. Shriya Pilgaonkar captioned the happy picture, “My two favourite days of the year. Not just because of how much cake we end up eating. 🤭 🙃 16.08.20 🎂 + 17.08.20 🎂

My Leos ♥️🧿 Saying bye to ma’s birthday & hi to dad’s. I love you @supriyapilgaonkar @sachin.pilgaonkar”.

On the work front

Shriya Pilgaonkar started acting at the young age of five. The actor has appeared in Indian television daily soaps, movies, and web-series. She rose to fame with her character of Sweety in Amazon Prime Video’s critically acclaimed web-series, Mirzapur. Apart from being an actor, Shriya Pilgaonkar is also a movie director and producer of short movies.

While having a candid chat with Mumbai Mirror, the actor had revealed that only once she felt confident, she went ahead and directed Painted Signal, a short film, and Panchgavya, a documentary she co-directed with Hana Kitasei. Shriya Pilgaonkar is also a model and a popular name in the advertisement industry.

