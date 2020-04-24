Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Master Blaster Slams 120 Vs England In 2011 For 47th ODI Ton

Team India and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020. Arguably the greatest batsman to ever take the field, Tendulkar has numerous records to his name and has played some iconic knocks throughout his 24-year career. Amidst the India lockdown, here's a throwback to his 46th and 47th ODI centuries, in which he looked in remarkable touch despite being in the last stages of his career.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Throwback Sachin Tendulkar's scintillating double century vs South Africa in 2010

India faced off against South Africa in a three-match ODI series in 2010. After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, India decided to bat first in the second ODI at Gwalior and Sachin Tendulkar walked in to bat along with Virender Sehwag. Tendulkar was at his flawless best and kept scoring boundaries at regular intervals despite the loss of Sehwag early in the innings. Dinesh Karthik then steadied the ship as the duo put on a mammoth 194-run partnership before Karthik was dismissed for an 85-ball 79.

Sachin Tendulkar did not hold back after reaching his 47th ODI hundred, and along with Yusuf Pathan and MS Dhoni, piled on the misery of the South African bowlers. Tendulkar struggled with cramps during the end of the innings and surpassed Saeed Anwar and Charles Coventry's record of 194 before a single in the final over got him to 200, the first instance of a double century in ODI cricket. India's total of 401/3 proved too much in the end for South Africa, who folded for 248, handing India a mammoth 153-run win.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: WATCH Sachin Tendulkar's 200* vs South Africa

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: 47th ton vs England at 2011 WC

Tendulkar's 47th ODI ton was against England in a tied match in Bengaluru during the 2011 World Cup. He scored an exhilarating 120 to take India's total to 338 in what was otherwise a subpar batting performance barring Gambhir and Sehwag's contribution. It helped India tie a high-scoring game against the visitors. Tendulkar would go on to score 2 more ODI tons after that before retiring from the game.

#OnThisDay In 2011@sachin_rt Scored 120 vs England!



Here Is The Video👇

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries in both Test and ODI cricket and is the only cricketer in history to score 100 international tons. The Master Blaster scored three more ODI centuries after his record-breaking 200* with two in the successful 2011 World Cup campaign, while his final century came in an Asia Cup match against Bangladesh. The leading scorer in international cricket retired from ODIs in 2012, before hanging up his boots across all formats in 2013.

