Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: The Maestro Aces Quiz On His Career With 'elephant Memory'

Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. The Master Blaster has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. Sachin Tendulkar has so many records to his name that it is humanly impossible to remember all of them. But it seems like Sachin Tendulkar remembers all his records and that's why he is called 'God of Cricket' and rightly so.

Sachin Tendulkar was present at a talk show 'Breakfast with Champions' where the host quizzed him about his records. The host was sure that someone who had scored so many records wouldn't remember all of them. However, Sachin Tendulkar as always, left everyone surprised with his 'elephant memory'.

In the quiz, Sachin Tendulkar was given a date and he had to tell how that date was significant in his life. The first date was December 11, 1988, to which Sachin Tendulkar replied saying that he scored his first hundred against Gujarat which also made him the youngest Indian to make a ton on first-class debut. The next date was March 31, 2001, and once again Sachin Tendulkar was spot on with his answer as he said he had scored 10,000 runs in ODIs on that date. He also added that he had achieved the feat against Australia in Indore where he scored 140 odd runs. Sachin Tendulkar had scored 139 in that match.

The next date was July 6, 2002, which was related to one of Tendulkar's heroes. The batting maestro immediately replied saying F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who he met for the first time. The host asked him about March 27, 1994, to which Tendulkar said that it was the first time he opened. He further said that it was against New Zealand in Auckland where he scored 82 off 49 balls and was dismissed by Matthew Hart of New Zealand, which stunned the host.

The host further asked him about the significance of April 24, 1994. Tendulkar replied saying it was his engagement day. The host said that this question had come from his wife Anjali to which Tendulkar said that she underestimated him. Here are some of the snippets from the quiz below -

