Five Years Ago, Sushant Singh Rajput Had Made THIS Post On Nepotism In Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has saddened and shocked the entire nation. The actor’s death sparked the topic of nepotism in Bollywood. People bashed star kids and others who promote them, ignoring actors from a non-filmy background. Now an old Facebook post of Sushant has surfaced that has him talking about nepotism. Read to know more.

Sushant’s five years old post on nepotism

Sushant Singh Rajput was quite active on his Facebook handle. Five years ago, he shared a quote of author and sociology professor Larry Kersten on nepotism. His post read, “We promote family values here almost as often as we promote our family members.. :-)) Larry Kersten on #nepotism #bollywood” [sic]. Take a look at his post.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death created an uproar amongst fans. News started doing the rounds that he was considered as an outsider in Bollywood and the industry favours star kids more. Netizens began to bash actors who are linked with filmy background and makers who promoted star kids. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Salman Khan lost followers on Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account citing reasons as the negativity on the social media platform.

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law developed a new app called Nepometer. It provides ratings for films based on how “nepotistic” or “independent” the movies’ crew is. The app rated Sadak 2 98% nepotistic. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and is written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family started Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation in the loving memory of their “Gulshan” after his untimely demise. In an official statement released by them, they mentioned that “to honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart – cinema, science and sports”. The statement also revealed that Sushant’s childhood home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar will be turned into a memorial. The family will put up “his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide and was found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

