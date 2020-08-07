'Sadak' Cast: Details About Actors Who Played Key Role In 1991 Romantic-thriller

Released in the year 1991, the romantic-thriller Sadak is an interesting tale of two diverse individuals. They meet, they talk and fall in love a, bitter-sweet love story of Ravi and Pooja which managed to win hearts of the masses and leave an impact. The movie was helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt. Sadak is packed with some mesmerizing soundtracks from the dynamic duo of Nadeem-Shravan.

However, the major highlight of this iconic Bollywood film is the cast of Sadak, the actors who displayed their screen-characters so beautifully and made them look alive on the silver screen. Going down the memory lane, let's take a look at Sadak cast and know what are they up to now.

Take a look at Sadak cast

Sanjay Dutt

A huge name which is a part of Sadak cast is that of Bollywood superstar actor Sanjay Dutt. The Munna Bhai actor played the male lead in the film. His character Ravi is in love with Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) and he tries to elope with her in search of a better life. Ravi is a taxi driver by profession. Coming to what is Sanjay Dutt doing now, he is still into the movie business, in fact, the celebrated actor is currently gearing up for the release of Sadak 2. Amazingly, the actor is also a part of Sadak 2 cast which will release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar super soon.

Pooja Bhatt

The next name in the list of Sadak cast is that of Pooja Bhatt. The stunning actor essayed the role of the protagonist in 1991's romantic-thriller directed by her father. The actor played a character named Pooja on the big-screen, her role was that of an escort who wishes to get rid of the ugly profession she's into and, start a new life with her lover Ravi (Sanjay Dutt). Pooja Bhatt has now turned into a filmmaker. But, she is making a comeback with Sadak 2 as Pooja is also a part of Sadak 2 cast like Sanjay Dutt.

Neelima Azim

Neelima Azim also played a significant character in Sadak and is an important part of Sadak cast. Her character Chanda is Pooja's friend who is also in the same profession as hers. Neelima Azim is a veteran actress who still features in Bollywood films and keeps the audience entertained. She was last seen in the movie titled The Illegal and gave a splendid performance.

Deepak Tijori

Another popular name who is also a part of 1991's Sadak cast is none-other than Deepak Tijori. Deepak played the role of Gotya a supporting role in the blockbuster film. Deepak Tijori has now turned into a filmmaker and has directed films like Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Fox amongst others.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar

Late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the role of an antagonist in the film. An inevitable part of Sadak cast who gave one of his acting career's best performance as a transgender Maharani, also a brothel owner in the film. The versatile actor also received a Filmfare Award for Sadak in the 'Best Actor In Negative Role' category. After being a part of Hindi cinema for decades, Sadashiv died in 2014.

Sadak 2 Cast

The makers of Sadak are coming back with a second installment of the film titled Sadak 2. There is a lot anticipation around Sadak 2 release due to the ensemble cast of this feature film. Sadak 2 cast includes names like Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Gulshan Grover amongst others. Sadak 2 also marks the comeback of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt after 20 years as he has directed this much-awaited Bollywood flick.

Sadak 2 release

Earlier Sadak 2 was supposed to be released in theatres but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all movie-halls are shut for four months now. This is why the makers of Sadak 2 have decided to give a digital release to Sadak 2. Hence, it will be released on popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

