What Time Does 'Sadak 2' Release On Hotstar? Details About The Release And Plot

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, several theatrical releases have been cancelled. Films are now making a direct to digital release on various streaming platforms. One such film includes the Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2. Here is some information about the Sadak 2, 2020 release date, time and more.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt Hails 'Sadak 2' Crew Ahead Of Release; Calls Them 'the Unsung Champs'

Sadak 2 Release Date 2020:

The Sadak 2 release date is August 28, 2020. This film will be released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: 'Sadak 2' Trailer Becomes The Third Most Disliked Video In The World With 11MN Dislikes

What time does Sadak 2 release on Hotstar?

The Sadak 2 release time has not been officially confirmed. However, one can predict the release time by considering the history of past releases. Films generally release at 7:30 pmIST; hence Sadak 2 can be expected to release during that time.

Sadak 2 Hotstar:

Sadak 2 is a sequel of the 1991 romantic thriller Sadak. This film stars the Bhatt sisters i.e. Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. The star cast also includes the Munna Bhai actor Sanjay Dutt and Malang actor, Aditya Roy Kapur. While the film has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt, it has been produced by his brother, Mukesh Bhatt. The film will feature the protagonist’s (Sanjay Dutt) relationship with a young woman (Alia Bhatt). It will also showcase Alia’s quest to expose a man who is running a fake ashram. Further, Dutt also appears to help Alia in her mission.

ALSO READ: 'Sadak 2': Makers Release First Song 'Tum Se Hi' Featuring Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur

Sadak 2 trailer:

The trailer of this film was released on August 11, 2020. However, within 4 days, this trailer became the 3rd most disliked video of the world. Further, it also became the most disliked video in India.

ALSO READ: 'Sadak 2' Trailer: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer

Sadak 2 on social media:

The star cast of Sadak 2 has actively promoted the film on social media. You can check out some of the posts shared by the Sadak 2 cast here:

While the Sadak 2 trailer has become one of the most disliked videos on Youtube, netizens have also greatly criticized the film on various social media handles. While some have criticized the trailer some have discouraged people to watch this film. You can check out some of the Sadak 2 reactions here:

#RepeatAfterMe

This is the last hope for sadak 2 pic.twitter.com/LHCiZcgUjD — Vikas Kumar Modi (@berojgaarmodi) August 19, 2020

Searched Sadak 2



Disliked🌚



Feeling Relaxed🤗👌 pic.twitter.com/wul2LKkmOW — رمشا طاھر (@rimshatahir54) August 26, 2020

Sadak 2 trailer's dislike button

be like :- pic.twitter.com/oS7SHPdjTD — Guru ji ⭐️ (@gurujiiscool) August 20, 2020

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.