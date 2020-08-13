'Sadak 2' Song 'Ishq Kamaal' Plagiarised From 2011 Song 'Rabba Ho', Claims A Musician

The music creators of Sadak 2 faced allegations of plagiarism by a musician who claimed that the song ‘Ishq Kamaal’ was his creation. Shezan Saleem, who is also known as JO-G, has called out the Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 for its song Ishq Kamaal which shares an uncanny resemblance to his song ‘Rabba Ho’.

The music producer has claimed that the makers of Sadak 2 have copied his work from 2011 and even shared proof of his claim which made matters intense. Shezan Saleem, who produced the song ‘Rabba Ho’, informed his followers about the similarities between his song and ‘Ishq Kamaal’ in a tweet supported with his evidence.

Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal faces plagiarism claims

Taking to Twitter recently, the music producer tagged Fox Star Hindi and asked them about what is to be done about the apparent plagiarism. He added that the song they have sent out is a copy of his original song which he produced. He further added that the song he made had been released back in 2011. He urged the makers to have a discussion on this topic. He also attached a video in which he pointed out the similarities between his song and the song sent out by the makers of Sadak 2.

@foxstarhindi

What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011.

Let's talk guys. pic.twitter.com/BtKAHzPYMI — Shezan Saleem a.k.a JO-G (@ssaleemofficial) August 12, 2020

As the video begins, Shezan Saleem can be heard in the background with his camera pointed towards the screen showing the trailer of Sadak 2. He begins by saying that he found out about the trailer release of Sadak 2 and came across the song Ishq Kamaal. He added that after hearing the song, he realised that it sounded a lot like one of his own original songs which he had produced all the way back in 2011. He continued to say that the song he produced for his friend was titled ‘Rabba Ho’. He then went on to claim that he believed the makers of Sadak 2 not only copied the melody of the song but also the music of it. As he spoke, he played the two songs one after the other and his followers instantly noticed the uncanny similarities between the two songs. He then ended the video by asking what the general public had to say about this apparent plagiarism.

