Today’s News: 'Sadak 2' Trailer Dislikes, Bebo’s Pregnancy News, SSR’s Case Updates & More

Today was an eventful day in the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 12, 2020. Some of the news pieces include 'Sadak 2' trailer reactions and Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy news.

'Sadak 2' Trailer receives over 500k Dislikes On YouTube:

The Sadak 2 trailer released on YouTube today. This film will star actors Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Sadak 2 is being regarded as the 'most disliked trailer' since it has received over 500k dislikes. You can check out the trailer here:

ALSO READ: 'Sadak 2' Trailer Crosses 500k Dislikes On YouTube; Declared 'most Disliked' By Twitterati

Kareena and Saif expect second child, Soha Ali Khan expresses excitement on IG:

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor confirmed that they were expecting another child. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan seems to be extremely excited. Hence, she took to Instagram to post about the same. Soha’s post featured her brother Saif Ali Khan and referred to him as ‘the Quadfather’. Further, Soha also congratulated the couple in the caption. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child; Family Shares Statement

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan Congratulates Saif And Kareena As They Announce Pregnancy

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family issues nine-page statement against Rhea Chakraborty:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has issued a nine-page statement against Rhea Chakraborty to slam the slander statement issued against them. Sushant’s family said that Rhea and her family were ‘crooks’. Further, they also referred to them as 'scheming foreigners'. They also mentioned that they were unhappy with the investigation process in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Family Slams Rhea, Slander Campaign In 9-page Statement; Alleges 'brutal Murder'

Subhash Ghai reacts to Mahima Chaudhary’s allegations against him:

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Mahima Chaudhary has claimed that the director Subhash Ghai bullied her. While Ghai mentioned a small conflict that took place in 1997, he seemed to be rather surprised by the Mahima Chaudhury controversy. Subhash Ghai revealed that the conflict was sorted out and also said that the actor was a ‘nice and mature woman’. Further, he also said that they were good friends.

ALSO READ: Subhash Ghai On Mahima's Statement: People Get Entertained With The Smallest Of Tiffs

Bollywood celebrities pay respect to the late poet Rahat Indori:

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on August 11. Rahat Indori’s death has shocked several celebrities. Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to share their condolences and pay their respects. Some of these celebrities include Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mohit Chauhan. You can check out the posts here:

An immeasurable, irreparable loss. There will never be another like #RahatIndori sahab. Rahat sahab's passing away truly ends many an awesome chapters in Urdu poetry in India. May God Rest his soul in peace. — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) August 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Rahat Indori's Death: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohit Chauhan, Nagma, Among Others, Pay Tribute

Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.