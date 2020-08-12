'Sadak 2' Trailer Receives Mixed Response From Fans On Social Media

The Sadak 2 trailer is out and fans have been pouring their opinions on social media. Since the announcement of the trailer, fans have been eager to watch a glimpse of it to know what to expect from the film. Some fans have hailed the film and expressed their eagerness to watch it, while some fans were not impressed with the trailer. Thus, the trailer for Sadak 2 is getting mixed reactions from audiences.

Sadak 2 trailer: Fans have a mixed reaction to the film

Positive Reactions

Many fans praised the acting of all the three main characters in the movie. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial has been getting support from some fans who are eager to watch the film years after the first part. People have also called it a commendable comeback film for the director and have praised him for his conceptualisation. In the comment section, fans mentioned that they were highly impressed by the acting prowess of Alia Bhatt and the lead characters who seemed to have delivered powerful performances.



Awaiting Sadak 2 movie ❤️

Cannot wait anymore for this epic 💘 pic.twitter.com/Zu1HNshfAo — Safaa ♛ (@_aliasheart) August 11, 2020

Who all are gonna to watch #Sadak2 ? pic.twitter.com/Wp5SC3D9lO — Shikha Dhariwal (@ShikhaaDhariwal) August 10, 2020

#Sadak2trailer is hard hitting. The film is actually the first truly big budget big screen flick coming on OTT medium. Wonderful to see @duttsanjay in great form and in a kind of role he is loved. @aliaa08 #Aditya are looking good together. #MakrandDeshpande looks terrifying - 1 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 12, 2020

It has been almost two decades since @MaheshNBhatt directed a film but #Sadak2 looks like a worthy comeback. Exposing Godmen, he seems to be coming up with an explosive volatile content. Should be a good dramatic watch when it arrives @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/Z05zg5Xyc9 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 12, 2020

Now that I have watched the trailer almost thousand times I'm even more excited 💜😂 I can't wait to see the film now I'm sure it's gonna be interesting 🙌 #Sadak2 #sadak2trailer pic.twitter.com/PLCHQ6RCVT — Khushi 🌈 (@Khushilovesaloo) August 12, 2020

Negative Reactions

The trailer received negative reviews as well. People made several memes about the trailer and expressed their dislike for the film. Check out a few of them:

Sadak 2 trailer - MEANINGLESS

Film is based on Old concept, fails to give you a feel of a film, looks like a web series, Sanjay dutt the only saving grace.... LET DOWN 👎.... #Sadak2 #Sadak2Trailer #AliaBhatt #SanjayDutt #AdityaRoyKapoor #PoojaBhatt — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 12, 2020

Who wrote these dialogues and who told alia to make our ears bleed like that 😭😭#Sadak2Trailer #Sadak2 pic.twitter.com/DtVxynmZKh — Navi (@NaviKRStan) August 12, 2020

About the trailer of Sadak 2

Sadak 2 takes place years after the events of the first Sadak film in 1991. At the time, the story revolved around the characters of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 picks up the story after the death of Pooja. The film features a broken-hearted and sad Sanjay Dutt who lost his lady love. Alia Bhatt in the trailer seems vengeful so as to take revenge from a godman and expose his bad deeds. Aditya Roy Kapur plays her love interest in the film. The trailer soon shifts its tone from happy, vibrant to dark and gritty undertones after the antagonist of the film is revealed. From there, several action-packed scenes and haunting visuals can be witnessed from the trailer of Sadak 2.

