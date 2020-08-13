Kangana Ranaut's Team Calls Out R Balki As Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Trailer Faces Flak

Team Kangana Ranaut has targeted director R Balki in their latest tweet. This tweet comes after R Balki said that it is difficult to find actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the industry. The team tweeted this in response to a fan talking about Sadak 2 trailer.

Team Kangana Ranaut calls out R Balki on Twitter

Team Kangana Ranaut and the Queen actor herself have always been vocal about their opinion. Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the debate of nepotism and favouritism have popped up once again. Kangana Ranaut has also been vocal in this debate and has asked questioned the way Bollywood treats its outsiders.

Also read | 'Will File Complaint If...': Kamaal R Khan Has A Message For 'Sadak 2' Makers

In a recent tweet, Team Kangana Ranaut questioned director R Balki with regards to his comments about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. A few months ago in an interview with Hindustan Times, R Balki said: “find me better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt”. Team Kangana Ranaut responded to this comment by R Balki in this tweet.

Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia 😂sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up 👍 https://t.co/XGzPytDcd2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

Team Kangana Ranaut responded to a tweet that questioned the quality of dialogues in Alia Bhatt’s latest film Sadak 2. R Balki's statement in the interview received severe criticism from the audience and many Bollywood stars. Director Shekhar Kapur responded to Balki in a tweet and said that many great actors today come from theatre and then went on to list their names. Take a look at Shekhar Kapur's tweet here.

Best actors today are coming from theatre. Theres new found respect for them. And confidence.

I’ve worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger Daniel Craig Eddy Redmayne

All are from theatre — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 17, 2020

Also read | 'Sadak 2' Trailer's Rapidly Increasing Dislike Count Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter

R Balki is yet to respond to this comment. The Sadak 2 trailer was dropped on August 12, 2020. Since then the trailer has received heavy downvotes on YouTube. Apart from this dislike issue, the film was also receiving criticism due to its star cast.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 film Sadak. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Through this film, Mahesh Bhatt has once again stepped in as the director. But since Bollywood is scrutinised because of its evident nepotism, Sadak 2 was heavily criticised on social media. Over the past few weeks, many hashtags have also been trending to boycott films starring “star kids”.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Claps Back At Kubbra Sait Who Showed Support To Suspend Her Twitter Handle

Also read | Team Kangana Ranaut Says 'a Nation Wins' As Bihar CM Recommends CBI Probe In Sushant Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.