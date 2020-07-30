Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why His 61st Birthday Came With A 'different Feeling'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt marked his 61st birthday on Wednesday with the release of a much-awaited look poster from his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. As fans poured in their love and appreciated his KGF look, the Munna Bhai actor opened up spending his birthday away from family and how social media has reduced the distance between people.

'We are not so away'

Sanjay Dutt said, “This year has been a year of great learning for me. It’s a different feeling since I’m celebrating my birthday away from my family but in the time of social media, we are not so away" The actor mentioned that he was shooting back to back just when the lockdown was announced.

While speaking about his family, the actor said, "I really miss them all. I wish I could have spent all these months with them but their safety is of utmost importance right now.” In an optimistic note, Sanjay Dutt added that once the family is united again, they will have a celebration like never before. The beloved actor thanked his well-wishers for their invaluable wishes and hoped for everyone's safety.

What next for Sanjay Dutt?

The actor has a series of films lined up including Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Adheera in the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film KGF.

