Sagarika Ghatge Khan Looks Gorgeous In A Selfie, Thanks Pankhuri Sharma For Wardrobe

National level athlete and Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge Khan has been quite active on social media. She engages with her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, the model took to Instagram and shared a selfie of herself through her official handle. It features Sagarika Ghatge Khan relaxing at a beachside property. Here is everything you need to know about the Chak De India actor’s latest post on social media. Read on:

Sagarika Ghatge Khan looks gorgeous in latest selfie

Actor Sagarika Ghatge Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself through her official Instagram account on September 16, 2020, Wednesday. The national-level athlete is seen posing gracefully in front of a scenic beach view. She seems to be sitting in the balcony in the backdrop of lush green grass, clear sky and sea.

Sagarika Ghatge Khan has donned a breezy white attire in her latest Instagram photo. The actor has kept her straightened hair loose with the outfit. For a rounded off look, she has opted for a minimal makeup look and applied a red lip shade and highlighted her eyes. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sagarika Ghatge Khan did not write any description. However, she dropped a dual-hearts emoticon. Check out the Miley Naa Miley Hum actor’s recent picture on the photo-sharing platform.

Comments on Sagarika Ghatge Khan's Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing the post, Sagarika Ghatge Khan garnered more than 1,11,000 likes and over 480 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared an appreciative response to the picture. Stars like Pankhuri Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Vidya Malavade, Poorna Patel, Ayaz Khan, and Samantha Steffen called her pretty, gorgeous, among other things. She also thanked Pankhuri Sharma for her wardrobe in the comment section.

On the other hand, various fans and followers took to the comment section and dropped quirky emoticons applauding the actor’s beauty. They used fire, heart-eyed smileys, hearts, blossoms, crowns, petals, and rose, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sagarika Ghatge Khan’s photo that you must check out right away:

