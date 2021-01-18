Sagarika Ghatge Shares A Childhood Memory Featuring Her Late 'daddy'; Says, 'miss You'

Actor-model Sagarika Ghatge Khan took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture, which also featured her late father, on Saturday. In the photo, young Sagarika is seen posing with her dad. While Sagarika looks away from the camera, her father is seen holding her from the waist. Sagarika Ghatge also wrote a short caption, which read, "Miss You Daddy", along with a red-heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Sagarika Ghatge's latest Instagram post.

Sagarika Ghatge misses her late father

READ | Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Complete 3 Years Of Marriage, Wishes Pour In For Couple

Within a day, the picture-post of the Chak De India actor managed to garner more than 24k double-taps; and is still counting. Many of her friends and fans took to the comments section and extended their support and condolences. While addressing Sagarika's father's demise, an Instagram user wrote, "The toughest separation ever!", along with a folded hand emoji. On the other hand, Sagarika's Chak De India co-star Vidya Malavade also dropped comments to sent love and support virtually as she wrote, "Sending love & light my darling gurl". Meanwhile, a section of Sagarika's 1.5M Instagram followers went gaga over the actor's childhood picture.

READ | Sagarika Ghatge Khan Looks Gorgeous In A Selfie, Thanks Pankhuri Sharma For Wardrobe

Sagarika Ghatge's father's death

The 35-year-old actor recently lost her father and film director Vijay Ghatge. The actor revealed the demise of her father via an Instagram post, which featured a couple of pictures. In the photos, Sagarika's father was seen posing with a few of his family members, including his daughter and son-in-law Zaheer Khan. Along with the picture, she wrote a heart-warming caption to give a tribute to her father.

READ | Sagarika Ghatge Celebrates Birthday With Cakes, Zaheer Khan Wishes His 'beautiful Wife'

She wrote, "Can’t believe you are not with us anymore but I know you are in a peaceful place . I am feeling a void which will never be filled . Thank you for teaching me how to be brave and face this world . Love you a lot Daddy . Missing you terribly ( 23.09.1957- 09.01.2021)". Hazel Keech, Geeta Basra, Vidya Maladave, Angad Bedi, Aahana Kumra, and Asha Negi, and a few others extended their condolences.

READ | Sagarika Ghatge's Father Passes Away At 64; Actor Shares Childhood Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.