Sagarika Ghatge Celebrates Birthday With Cakes, Zaheer Khan Wishes His 'beautiful Wife'

National level athlete and Bollywood star Sagarika Ghatge Khan turned 35 on Friday. The actress who is quite active on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her birthday cake and the fans are loving it. In the picture, the Chak De India actor can be seen beaming at her cakes while candidly posing for the camera. Sporting a white top with a pair of ripped denim jeans, she looks quite stunning in the photograph. Read Ahead.

Sagarika Ghatge shares birthday cake pictures

Fans react to Sagarika Ghatge's photos

Soon after the picture of Sagarika Ghatge's birthday cake was posted on her Instagram handle, it became an instant hit with the netizens. Her picture garnered a whopping number of approximately 90,000 likes and around 450 comments within the first few hours of its posting and fans flooded her comment section with sweet birthday wishes. "Wish you happy birthday Sagarika God always bless you with lots of love and lots of blessings enjoy your day with friends n family [sic]", a user commented. Take a look at some of the other comments below.

Even members of the film and sports fraternity left heartwarming birthday wishes in the comments. Actor Angad Bedi wrote, "Happy birthday sagu ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ ðŸŽ‚ @sagarikaghatge you are missed always @zaheer_khan34 you too fella ðŸ˜œ (sic)" while actress Hazel Keech wrote "Happy Birthday Sagu â¤ï¸ (sic)". Cricketer and close friend of Sagarika Yuvraj Singh wrote "Happy birthday saagu (sic)â¤ï¸"

Sagarika's husband Zaheer Khan too shared a heartfelt birthday message for his wife along with an adorable photo of the couple. He said that she is the 'strongest woman' he knows and that he is lucky to have her in his life. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. The strongest woman I know and I am so lucky that you are in my life - I Love you â¤ï¸", he wrote. In the picture, Zaheer and Sagarika can be seen sitting by a beach while sporting matching outfits in white.

Take a look at the photograph below -

