Style & Excuse Me Actor Sahil Khan Blames Bollywood Superstar For 'destroying His Career'

In wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, actor Sahil Khan called out a Bollywood ‘superstar’ for destroying his career. Sahil Khan has pointed out that his career began with a hit film, however, some Bollywood superstars could not see him succeed. The actor also said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has shed light on many things that are wrong in the Bollywood industry.

Sahil Khan blames Bollywood 'superstar' for destroying his career

Sahil Khan is a Bollywood actor who rose to fame from comedy films like Excuse Me and Style in the early 2000s. The movies became cult films. However, despite being a well-liked actor by fans, Sahil Khan’s journey in Bollywood was a short one.

Sahil Khan took to his social media handle and as he offered his condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput, he recalled his own journey in the film industry. He recalled how after his debut film, he was featured in one of India’s biggest film magazines. He further said in his social media post that not only did he get featured in the magazine, but he also got to share the cover with two prominent 'Khans' of Bollywood.

Talking about his journey further, he accused one of the superstars from the magazine cover of having destroyed his career. He revealed in his Instagram post that after his debut film when he was featured in a magazine, a superstar did not like it. He further said that he was only a newcomer and was a very big fan of the two superstars and compared to them, Sahil called himself weak.

Sahil Khan also pointed out that after the magazine cover incident, he was offered supporting roles in several films and TV shows. He further said that after he would get a film or a TV show, the superstar would get him thrown out of the projects. He further said that today he does not care about these things.

John Abraham is the only 'big star' in the industry in the last 20 years

Sahil further said in his post that in the last 20 years, the industry has seen only John Abraham as a big star and no one else. Adding further Sahil Khan said that it is so because only star kids get movies and projects. In the end, he concluded that it is something to think about.



