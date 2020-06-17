RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Rumy Jafry Says Actor Was Battling Depression

Rumy Jafry, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that the actor was battling depression. Rumy Jafry also revealed that Sushant used to take medicines for the same. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home Mumbai on Sunday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left his fans and film fraternity devastated. Numerous fans had been enquiring as to why the actor took such a drastic step. There were speculations that he was suffering from depression.

Rumy Jafry says Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression

In an interview with a leading media portal, director and friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rumy Jafry revealed that the actor was indeed battling the mental illness. He further told the portal that he was aware the actor was going through the illness. Rumy also told the media portal that Sushant Singh Rajput was seeking professional help and was taking medicines for the same,

Rumy told the media portal that whenever he used to talk to Sushant and thought he was feeling low, he would meet him. Either Rumy would invite him over or he would go over to his place. Further, Rumy said that Sushant was an intelligent man who spoke on varied topics.

Rumy Jafry told the media portal that he would always appreciate Sushant’s smile and would pep him up to make him feel better. Rumy also told the media portal that he would never ask what was it that was making him feel low. Rumy feared that asking Sushant about the reasons might make him think more about it.

Rumy Jafry also revealed that Sushant was set to collaborate with the filmmaker for a movie. The movie was to star Rhea Chakraborty and was supposed to bring Sushant’s impeccable dance skills in the spotlight. The film was set to start filming in the month of May.

The career of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in a hit film Chhichhore. He shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor and the film was well-received by fans and critics alike. The actor was to be seen in an upcoming film, Dil Bechara, in which he starred opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

