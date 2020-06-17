Sushant Singh Rajput Was An Entrepreneur; Founded 3 Companies In Last 2 Years: Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to his fans and colleagues. Remembering him, many people have been throwing light on how he was interested in astrophysics and could talk on varied topics. Reportedly, the actor had founded 3 companies in the last two years.

Sushant Singh Rajput owned three companies

A media portal revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was a budding entrepreneur. He had founded three companies, each one working for a cause very different than the other. The companies were dedicated to fields from Artificial Intelligence to healthcare promotion.

Read Also | Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Official Social Media Handles See A Sudden Spike

According to a media portal, the first company owned by Sushant Singh Rajput was called Innsaei Ventures and was established in May 2018. The company worked towards exploration and research of multiple verticals in avenues like films, health, education, incubation, virtual reality, and intellectual property. The company aimed at maximising the potential of technological innovations and distribute its benefits among a wider range of people.

Read Also | RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Rumy Jafry Says Actor Was Battling Depression

Sushant Singh’s second company was Vividrage Rhealityx. Reportedly, the name of the company incorporates the name of his close friend Rhea Chakraborty. The company was founded in September 2019. The company worked in exponential technology, mixed reality, artificial intelligence and experiential technology in India and around the globe.

Read Also | Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors' Social Media Activities Over The Weekend

The third company founded by Sushant Singh Rajput was Front India for World foundation and was founded in January 2020. The company was to work for the humanitarian cause and towards the eradication of hunger, poverty and malnutrition. The company also aimed to promote healthcare and wellness and promote sanitation and preventive health care.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput Had Deleted All Social Media Posts After The Failure Of 'Sonchiriya'?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s career

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore which was a hit film at the box office. The actor had shared the big screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, and Varun Sharma in supporting cast.

Sushant Singh Rajput would be seen next in an upcoming movie, Dil Bechara. The movie is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. The actor shared the silver screen with Sanjana Sanghi.

Take a look at the official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief”.

Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.