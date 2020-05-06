Ranveer Singh Movies Rejected By Kareena Until 'Takht' Happened, Know Which Movies And Why

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest Bollywood actors, well-known for his powerful performances in popular movies. Ranveer Singh is also one of the highest-paid actors of India currently, who is also the most loved actor among others. The actor has proven his mettle and the excellent reviews of Gully Boy, Padmavaat and more. But regardless of his remarkable success, Kareena Kapoor Khan has rejected film opposite Ranveer Singh, not once but three times. Now, the two will finally be seen sharing screen space in Takht, which is Karan Johar’s historical drama. But before that let’s have a look at the movies Kareena Kapoor has rejected opposite Ranveer Singh.

Movies rejected by Kareena Kapoor opposite the 'Gully Boy'-

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela

We would have seen Kareena Kapoor in the role of Leela opposite Ranveer Singh if Sanjay Leela Bhansali had his way. Apparently, Kareena Kapoor even signed the film, but later she rejected and refused to do the film just 10 days before the shoot had to begin. Reportedly, the director then hurriedly signed on Deepika Padukone and rest, as they say, is history.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do, the modern family drama which amazed the audiences and took them on a cruise of life was helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film brought back Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh on screen together. But the lesser-known fact about the film is that Anushka Sharma’s part was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor. But Bebo rejected the film as she wanted to concentrate on her married life and couldn’t afford to spare 3 months for the shoot on a cruise ship.

Sadma remake

Sadma was an iconic film starring Sridevi and Kamal Hasan. Sridevi’s role in Sadma was an amazing part that no Bollywood actor would think of rejecting to go on board for the remake project. But, regrettably, for the makers, Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy came between their plans of casting her in the remake film of Sadma. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was the optimal choice for the reprisal of Kamal Hassan’s role in the film. However, apparently, Kareena Kapoor's exit from the film led the makers to drop the project altogether.

Ranveer Singh is a big admirer of Kareena Kapoor and even admitted the same on multiple occasions. Luckily they are finally uniting for Takht. Kareena Kapoor approved the same and said in an interview with a leading daily that it is great that finally after so many years she will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh. It was long due to collaboration. Kareena Kapoor said that he is just a phenomenal actor and it will be an honour for her to share screen space with him. She said that she is very happy

Interestingly enough Kareena Kapoor had also walked out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. But, that had happened long before Ranveer Singh was signed for the film. Initially, alongside Kareena, Ranveer Singh’s role was offered to Salman Khan. However, things didn't turn out as expected.

