Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Dance Videos Will Take Away All Your Mid-week Blues

Apart from her roles in popular Bollywood films, Deepika Padukone is also known for her dance numbers. Some of her popular dance numbers include Nagada Sang Dhol from the movie Ram Leela and Lovely from the movie Happy New Year. A video of Deepika Padukone dancing with her husband Ranveer Singh went viral and fans can't stop gushing over that either. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone's dance video with Ranveer Singh is too adorable

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen grooving to Harry Sandhu's popular hit Kya Baat Hai. Deepika Padukone wore a white shirt and blue jeans and paired with classic red pumps and loop earrings as she danced alongside the singer Harry Sandhu. Ranveer Singh on the other hand also wore a white t-shirt and grey pants.

Check out some more videos of Deepika Padukone dancing

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak, which was based on a true story of an acid attack victim-survivor. The actor is now ready to feature in Ranveer Singh's starter '83. The film '83 is a sports drama based on the world cup match which was held in 1983. Ranveer Singh who will be playing a lead role in the film will be seen as Kapil Dev, who was then, the captain of India's cricket team. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife in the film. This will be the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first movie together after their marriage.

