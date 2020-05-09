This Day That Year: Ranveer Singh Recreates 'Malhari' And Other Stories That Made News

The entertainment industry in India is evidently a vibrant one. A number of stories make major headlines and go viral on the internet, whenever a celebrity is at the forefront of the news. Similarly, on May 9 through the years, various stories went viral on the internet. Be it Ranveer Singh recreating Malhari at Sonam Kapoor's reception or Rakhi Sawant posing with the Pakistani flag, There are many instances of celebrities which caught a lot of attention in the public eye.

2019

Rakhi Sawant poses with the Pakistani flag

Rakhi Sawant is not the one to keep away from controversies. Back in 2019, Rakhi Sawant shared a photo where she could be seen posing with the Pakistani flag which gained a lot of attention on the internet. Rakhi Sawant later clarified that she had been shooting for a film titled Dhara 370 which was ultimately released by the title of Mudda 370 J&K.

Image courtesy - Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Priyanka Chopra compared to Yogi Babu for her MET Gala look

Priyanka Chopra appeared at the MET Gala 2019 Red Carpet event in a rather very unusual avatar which was instantly trolled by netizens. Priyanka could be seen sporting Afro curls which sparked a meme fest on the internet. Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala look was then compared to Tamil actor Yogi Babu's look by trollers. Check it out below -

2018

A legal notice sent to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar's 2016 film Rustom was a sensational hit when it came out. The naval uniform worn by Akshay Kumar was up for auction back in 2018 which reportedly upset many army officials. To stop this auction, a legal notice was sent by 11 serving and seven retired army officers to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The notice which was sent to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna stated that the naval uniform holds special importance for people serving the country and it should not be put to auction.

Ranveer Singh recreates Malhari

Ranveer Singh is evidently one of the most fun-loving actors in the entertainment industry as videos of his dancing his heart out in Bollywood parties often go viral. During Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception back in 2018, Ranveer Singh's video dancing on Malhari from Bajirao Mastani was viewed by millions on social media. Check out the video below -

Ranveer Dancing to Malhari ♥️⚡️

-

Updates | Ranveer Singh at Sonam Kapoor and #AnandAhuja wedding Reception #SonamAnandReception pic.twitter.com/osbwLy4isu — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) May 9, 2018

