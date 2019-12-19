Dabnagg 3's Saiee Manjrekar: 'Salman Khan Calls Me A One-take Artist'

The most anticipated film of 2019, Dabangg 3, is around the corner. Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has also joined the lead star cast of the action-drama. Apart from the lead actor, the Prabhu Deva directorial will also mark the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of actor-director Mahesh Majrekar. Recently, the actor got candid in an interview with a leading news portal. She gave an insight into her character Khusi in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.

Reportedly, she was asked how she got along with Khan on the sets of the third instalment of the Dabangg series. Answering the question confidently, she recalled her first shot. She called it a 'break it or make it' moment and said that the director was okay with her first shot. Reportedly, she gave the first shot in one take. She also revealed that ever since that, Salman has started teasing her on the sets as a 'one-take artist.'

The same report states that the Sultan of Bollywood has been one of her favourite people since her childhood. She cited that she called him Salman sir, as there was always a sense of respect for him. Talking further, she spoke about her favourite Salman movie. Manjrekar picked Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Tere Naam and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Details of Dabangg 3

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The audience and fans of the franchise will see Chulbul Pandey's young avatar in the film. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in the lead. The film has been shot into two different time-zones.

