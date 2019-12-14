WATCH: 'Dabangg 3' Actress Saiee Manjrekar Spotted With Crutches, Fans Concerned

Saiee Manjrekar who is stepping into the Bollywood industry with the film, Dabangg 3 was recently papped during promotions donning crutches. The young star can be seen struggling to walk, limping her way into the promotion area. After the video of the same went viral on social media many fans and netizens were left concerned. Watch the video below-

READ: Saiee Manjrekar Lends Her Thoughts On 'nepotism' In The Industry, Read Here

Saiee papped with crutches

Saiee Manjrekar on working with her parents in Dabangg 3

In an interview during the promotion of the film, Saiee Manjrekar shared her feeling on working with her parents. She said that the scene that she has with her father also features her mother, which makes it special. While shooting for it, she was bubbling with excitement. She was on set with her parents, working on a scene featuring all three of them. Saiee stated that she could not ask for anything better in her debut film.

READ: Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up About Dabangg 3, Says She Wants To Make Her Father Proud

Dabangg 3 starring Salman, is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a cop named Chulbul Pandey. He is known for his unique ways of dealing with an issue. The film has a good dose of action, drama, and romance for the viewers. The film also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Mouni Roy in key roles too.

READ: Saiee Manjrekar's Viral Throwback Picture With Salman Khan Has A Cute Backstory

READ: Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar Rock An Ethnic Avatar For Dabangg 3 Promotions; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.