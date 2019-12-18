Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar Wish Fans In Kannada During Bengaluru Promotions

The cast of Dabangg 3 is off for the promotions of their movie. Dabangg 3 will be releasing in four languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The cast landed in Chennai to attend a promotional event and then later went to Bengaluru. Salman Khan posted a video that completely impressed all of his Kannada fans.

Dabangg 3 cast speaks in Kannada!

Salman Khan posted a video of the cast getting down at the Bengaluru airport. The video shows Kiccha Sudeep, Prabhu Deva, Saiee Manjrekar, and Salman Khan. Kiccha can be seen first seen greeting all the fans with a namaste. He also expressed his happiness in bringing the Dabangg 3 team to Bengaluru. Prabhu Deva was next to show his happiness about the fact that Salman and Saiee are visiting his home town. Salman And Saiee greeted the fans with a namaskar in Kannada.

Here is the video:

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the cop series. Salman will be returning to the role of Chulbul Pandey while Sonakshi Sinha is also a part of the movie as his wife Rajjo. A new snippet from the movie was shared by Salman Khan on his Twitter. In the video, Chulbul Panday can be seen romancing with wife Rajjo. In the caption, Salman Khan called Rajjo his 'super sexy habibi'.

The movie Dabangg 3 will release on December 20th, 2019. It is directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie will have a flashback sequence that will show a back story of Chulbul Pandey where Saiee Manjrekar's character plays a major role.

