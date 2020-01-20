Saif Ali Khan Accepted Role In 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Because Of THIS Person. Read More

In 2005, Bunty Aur Babli hit the screens and was widely acclaimed by audience and critics for its offbeat content and performances. The movie had Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film also saw the father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek on screens.

Now after almost 15 years of the release of Bunty Aur Babli, the film is set to have its sequel. The movie will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi, debutant Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Many would have wanted to see Abhishek Bachchan to reprise his character but the audience is in for a pleasant surprise as Saif Ali Khan is roped in. Just as Rani and Abhishek, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji also share great chemistry.

According to a media report, it was Saif Ali Khan’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan who made him accept the role. Kareena pushed Saif into signing this light-hearted film. His recent outings like Sacred Games, Laal Kaptaan and the recently released Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are all serious intense dramas. Kareena felt that Saif needed to do some light-hearted movie after a stint of serious content.

If the media reports are to be believed, It was Bebo who called Rani Mukerji. Kareena told her that despite his initial hesitation, Saif is ready to accept the role. Kareena thought that it was beneficial for Saif’s career to have a big budget light-hearted YRF release in his kitty at this point of time.

According to some rumours, makers had already approached Jr. Bachchan to reprise his role. But the actor had already given his dates to Sujoy Ghosh for his next project. The film will see Abhishek playing a deadly assassin Bob Biswas which will be a spin-off to the 2012 suspense thriller, Kahaani.

Fans will be in for a big treat when they see Saif and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Saif and Rani were last seen together on screen in 2007 in the film Ta Ra Rum Pum. A sports drama film which was directed by Siddharth Anand.

