Saif Ali Khan's Advice On How To Deal With 'are You Gay' Questions

After startling his fans with his performance in the Netflix Original Sacred Games 2, Saif Ali Khan is all set to make heads turn and make the audiences laugh their hearts out with his upcoming comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman. In the film, Saif will be seen playing the role of a privileged man-child Amar Khanna, who is firmly against the ideology of marriage, whose life is all about parties.

In the trailer of the film which was released recently, Amar's mother, played by Farida Jalal, wonders if he is gay because of his disagreement with marriage. The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman recently launched a track titled Gallan Kardi from the film and at the launch of this song, a reporter asked Saif about his advice to all the single men who get asked if they are gay even when they are not.

Saif Ali's Khan's take on how to deal with 'are you gay' question

Responding to the question, Saif stated that He does not see any issues with being gay, rather does not see the issue in it at all. He then questions back the reporter asking what the issue in it is while further adds advising everyone to be proud of whatever they are, be it single or gay. As most of Saif's fans are aware of his knack for pulling everyone legs, Saif quipped pointing at the reporter jokingly, by asking him to come out of the closet and tell everyone about his sexuality, stating that it is fine.

Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, the comedy-drama is helmed by Nitin Kakkar, who has previously directed films like Filmistaan and Mitron. It is co-produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, and marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewala. The film will hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020, and stars Tabu in the lead role along with Saif Ali Khan.

