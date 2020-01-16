They Clapped: Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Gully Boy Day 1, Reveals Asking Zoya To Dance

Siddhant Chaturvedi impressed the audiences worldwide with his performance as MC Sher in his debut film Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. The newcomer now has a fan base of his own and is currently on his path to establish himself as the next big thing in the Bollywood film industry. The actor recently spoke to a leading national daily about his journey so far in the industry and took a trip down memory lane as he recalled the initial days of his struggle as an actor.

Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he had been confident about becoming an actor even though he had initially been shot down after several auditions. His confidence brought him in the limelight with director Zoya Akhtar whom he had met at a party and had asked her for a dance. The actor recalled his meticulous prep for the role of a mentor to Ranveer's character as he had then written his own poems and rapped them dressed as a rapper.

As a result, on the first day of his shoot, he remembered all his lines and gave his shot in one go. He then recalled being applauded by everyone on the sets at the end of the day as he effortlessly delivered the original raps that he had written. All of the efforts made him a favorite among the audience and that, Siddhant claimed, is something he intends to keep up with in all his upcoming films.

What's next for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Siddhant will be seen next in Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite newcomer Sharvari Wagh. The film is a sequel to the 2005 superhit film Bunty Aur Babli which featured actors Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in titular roles. The actor has also been signed up for director Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film under the Dharma Productions banner where he will be seen with actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

