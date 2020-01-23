Bigg Boss 13: Saif Ali Khan To Shoot For Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan?

Bigg Boss 13 has seen many celebrities entering the show during the weekends where they give tasks to the Bigg Boss housemates. This weekend it is Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan who will be entering the house for the Weekend ka Vaar. The Wednesday's episode showcased an ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill as well as saw Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma losing their cool. Read on for more details about the Bollywood star to host the Weekend ka Vaar for this weekend.

Saif Ali Khan to appear on Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar?

If the reports and sources are to be believed, the Bigg Boss 13 viewers may find the Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan to appear as a guest at Weekend Ka Vaar at the Bigg Boss house. Saif Ali Khan will promote his movie Jawaani Jaaneman which is set to release on January 31. Saif Ali Khan who is currently basking in the success of his periodical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior may turn host for the show as a part of his movie promotions while serving an earful to the housemates as well. Although there is no official confirmation from the entertainment portal as of yet.

More on Bigg Boss 13 updates

Initially, Bigg Boss 13 was supposed to conclude in January, but it got a five-week extension. Earlier the reports mentioned that the Bigg Boss season 13 might get extended for two more weeks than the scheduled time. However, it was recently reported by a popular entertainment channel that the reality television show is more likely to air its finale on February 15, 2020. Regarding this, there were rumours that the show host Salman Khan had refused to keep working as the host but these reports were soon negated by the actor himself.

