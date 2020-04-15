Saif Ali Khan & Aditya Chopra Reunite For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' After Their Disagreements

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan appeared in quite a few movies together, especially for Yash Raj Films. However, the duo last appeared on screen together in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic for YRF. Incidentally, it was also Saif's last work with Aditya Chopra after which they had some unspecified disagreements. Recently, it seems they will again work together in Bunty Aur Babli 2 after 11 years.

Saif Ali Khan & Aditya Chopra reunite for Bunty Aur Babli 2

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Saif Ali Khan revealed how much it meant to him when Aditya Chopra sent him the message, "Welcome back home". He opened about working with the director again in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Saif revealed that they had a disagreement in the past. Apparently, he also felt that Aditya Chopra might have been disappointed with his attitude towards certain things. But the duo seemed to have sorted it out now.

Further in the interview, the Tanhaji actor said how happy he was to work Aditya Chopra in Bunty Aur Babli 2. According to Saif, the latter is the kind of director "who knows what they are doing". He also added how it was a relief when someone else has the ropes of production in their hands.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 was supposed to release on June 26, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all shooting schedules have been cancelled and the release of the several movies have been postponed. Previously, the cast and crew of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was shooting an elaborate sequence in Abu Dhabi before it got cancelled due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005-release which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. But while Rani will reprise her role, Saif Ali Khan has replaced Abhishek. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will also play important roles in the movie this time. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by Varun V Sharma while the movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

