Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Not Being On Social Media, Says Wife Kareena Is 'Mrs Gram'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan appeared in the first episode of No Filter Neha. He called his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Mrs Gram' while having a conversation about being on social media. The star revealed that he created an account on Instagram, but deleted it after getting toxic remarks. Saif Ali Khan on No Filter Neha also shared that the platform took a lot of time and made him frown. Here is what he said in the fifth season of No Filter Neha. Read on:

Saif Ali Khan on social media

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about not being on social media on the first episode of No Filter Neha. The actor said that he knew about digital platforms even when he was not using them. Moreover, Khan was on Instagram before deleting his account. He explained his irritation due to toxic remarks and told how much time it took and made him frown.

Saif Ali Khan calls his wife Mrs Gram

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. He felt that she was ‘Miss Instagram, Mrs Gram’. The actor also shared his wife’s opinions about being on social media. To which, Kareena Kapoor Khan replied that it was nice to know what was going on in the world and see what people did. However, when Saif Ali Khan created his account, he revealed that he felt a bit of negativity. As it started upsetting him, the actor thought why he needed to be on social media and why was it important.

Saif Ali Khan also recalled the time when he was a kid in school. The actor remembered how a good teacher had once advised not to think much about what people said. That teacher had also taught how one should not try to impress everyone all the time or be too concerned. According to the star, it went against what an actor stood for often on social media. Saif Ali Khan added that he was happy with his work and had a joyful life.

