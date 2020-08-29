Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Posts To Saif Ali Khan's Autobiography - Their Week Summed Up

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been up to a lot this past week. From Kareena Kapoor's Instagram getting much attention to Saif Ali Khan's autobiography, the Bollywood couple has been making news for various reasons. Let's take a closer look at the weekly roundup for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Saif, Kareena, and Taimur extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram featured quite a lot of posts when compared to last week. She recently uploaded a picture of her son Taimur building a beautiful lego Ganesh. Fans could also see Tamiur bowing to the lego Ganesh in the post. The post was captioned - 'Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety.' (sic).

Kareena captures some BTS moments

The above video was another post on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram stories. In the post, Kareena shared BTS moments from her and Saif's work from home experience. Fans could spot Saif eating a bowl of popcorn while Kareena got ready. Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is filled with such moments that share a glimpse of the couple's day-to-day lives.

Saif Ali Khan's autobiography

NEWS... #SaifAliKhan to pen autobiography... The actor will open up about family, home, his successes and failures, his influences and inspirations and, of course, films... #HarperCollinsIndia will publish the autobiography... Will be out in 2021. pic.twitter.com/lPvEQvlwL8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2020

Recently, film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Saif Ali Khan will soon pen an autobiography and it will be out in 2021. The actor had also recently appeared on NoFilterNeha and had joked that he would be naming his autobiography 'I will be good from tomorrow'.

Saif calls Kareena 'Mrs Gram'

Saif Ali Khan also talked about social media and about Kareena Kapoor's Instagram in the first episode of No Filter Neha. The actor mentioned in the podcast that he was happy being off social media platform and also talked about all the attention Kareena Kapoor's Instagram had been getting and called her 'Mrs Gram'.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Talking about Kareena Kapoor's Instagram, on August 26, the actor uploaded a picture of herself getting ready with her team. Everyone around the actor was seen sporting a face mask. The post was captioned - 'Another day, another shoot... my warriors Missing you Poonie'. Take a look at the post on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram:

Kareena also posted another picture of her with her friends on the same day. The actor could be seen with Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and a few other celebs. The post was captioned - 'When worst comes to worst, squad comes first'. Take a look:

Kareena's last post was on Friday. The actor could be seen holding a menu in her hands. The post was captioned - 'Count the memories, not the calories… ' (sic). Take a look:

