Saif Ali Khan Demanded This When He Was Asked To Do Nude Scene In 'Omkara'

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of several kinds of films over the years. His latest appearance onscreen was in Dil Bechara, for which he received widespread acclaim from critics. In an audio talk-show, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he demanded THIS when he was asked to do a nude scene in Omkara. Read further on:

Saif Ali Khan's demand when asked to do a nude scene

On Saavan’s popular talk show, #NoFilterNeha, hosted by the Bollywood actor and model, Neha Dhupia, Saif Ali Khan made some very interesting revelations. On the show, Saif Ali Khan said that Vishal Bharadwaj is a very lovely director. The actor said this because he mentioned that there is a bit in the movie, Omkara (2006) where Saif had a one-page long dialogue where he had to say things on the lines of, "who is this Omkara fellow and he’s not made me the Baahubali, I’ll bloody show him, ill anoint myself the Baahubali, I’m going to kill everyone, you see what I do kind of thing".

Saif revealed that during the shooting of this scene, Vishal Bharadwaj told him that he thinks this scene is too ‘talky’ and because this is cinema, the director suggested that they can do all this without any lines too. When Saif asked Vishal what he meant by that, Vishal said that they have the camera and Saif will be standing there in front of the mirror in the dark and the camera is coming close to Saif. Vishal Bharadwaj said that the scene follows such as he’s looking at the mirror and he breaks the mirror, which then shatters and in the shattered mirror the camera captures Saif’s schizophrenic face and that because he broke the mirror, his hand is bleeding, and he anoints himself with the blood.

Saif Ali Khan mentioned that it was at that moment when he thought that this man (Vishal Bharadwaj) is a complete genius because he had taken an entire page of Saif’s dialogue and converted it into just one shot. Saif Ali Khan said that immediately after proposing such a great idea, Vishal Bharadwaj said that he thinks Saif should do the scene "naked". Looking at Saif’s expression, Vishal further said that it will look good on-screen if Saif is standing there naked with his back facing towards the camera. The director also asked the actor not to worry as it will be very dimly lit, like the movie.

To this, Saif Ali Khan demanded that he will only be a part of this idea if Vishal Bharadwaj and the Tassaduq (DOP) stand there with him naked while they direct and capture the actor as he stands there naked. Saif said that if they would be ready to do this then he wouldn't mind shooting naked and would have probably done it. As Vishal Bharadwaj never agreed to direct the actor naked, the scene never turned out that way. But, Saif Ali Khan revealed on the talk show that in retrospect, maybe he should’ve done it as it was 'just too new an idea'. Saif Ali Khan said that he thinks after John Abraham showed his 'half butt', he would’ve been the first ‘butt’ of Bollywood on-screen.

