Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Chef' Was A Remake Of A Hollywood Film; Read More Trivia

Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef starred Saif Ali Khan, Svar Kamble and Padmapriya Janakiraman in the lead roles. The film was an official remake of a Hollywood film with the same name. Although the film received mixed reviews from the critics, Saif Ali Khan’s performance as a chef in the film was underrated.

Chef followed the story of a young man who has been passionate about cooking since childhood. He elopes from his house and travels aborad to become a chef after his family goes against his passion for cooking. But when he loses his job as a chef, he comes back to his home town to mend ties with family and reunite with his son and his ex-wife. As he starts his own mobile kitchen, he learns life lessons along the way. Read some interesting trivia about the film below.

Chef movie trivia

In the film when the Raasta Café decides to detour Goa, Saif Ali Khan’s character as Roshan reminds Chandan Roy Sanyal’s character about his trip to Goa with his two friends where he fell in love with a foreigner and eventually gets robbed. This incident was incorporated as an ode to Saif Ali Khan’s character in Dil Chahta Hai, where a similar incident takes place. Saif Ali Khan played the role of Sameer Mulhchandani, a boy who falls in love with every other girl he meets, in the film Dil Chahta Hai.

Saif Ali Khan learned some culinary skills from a head chef for the film, Chef.

Sobhita Dhulipala made a brief appearance in the film Chef, as Saif Ali Khan’s friend and co-worker.

Padmapriya Janakiraman played the role of Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife in the film. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Striker and her second movie was Chef.

Saif Ali Khan’s first film as a chef. He was seen as an architect who’s passionate about cooking, in the film Salaam Namaste.

After the film released, a food truck cruised throughout India including cities Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. The food truck served signature dishes from the city.

The film was shot in Amritsar, Kerala and other cities in India.

