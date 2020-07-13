'Love Aaj Kal' Or 'Cocktail', Which Saif Ali Khan & Deepika Padukone Starrer Did Better?

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone are among the biggest stars in Bollywood who have been one of the most favourite on-screen pairs. Both the actors have featured together in four movies together with their film Race 2 being their last movie together in 2013. Their movies Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail are known to be some of the audience favourites. Here we have pitted the two movies opposite each other to find which movie was more loved by their audience. Read on to know more details about their movies.

Saif & Deepika in Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal features Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and the late Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. The love story is set in two eras. The 2009-released Love Aaj Kal was directed by Imtiaz Ali and marked the first collaboration with Deepika and Saif. A modernised Love Aaj Kal was then released in 2019 featuring Saif's daughter and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The songs of the original Love Aaj Kal were an immense hit and loved the Bollywood fans. Love Aaj Kal was declared a hit and reportedly earned Rs 66 crores in India while the worldwide gross collections turned out to be 1.19 Billion according to Box Office India.

Saif & Deepika in Cocktail

Deepika Padukone's performance in Cocktail is considered as one of her finest performances to date. This film features a love triangle story between Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. In Cocktail, Saif Ali Khan falls in love with Diana Penty when he is dating her best friend Deepika Padukone. The romantic comedy-drama film received positive reviews from critics. Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty also garnered praises for their performance. Cocktail was a declared a hit and gained a box office collection of huge commercial success with 74 crores in India while it gained 1.25 billion as the worldwide gross collections.

In 2012, Deepika Padukone bagged The Smita Patil Memorial Award for her performance as Veronica in Cocktail. Deepika was also awarded the IIFA Award in the Best Actress category for her role in Cocktail. In total, Deepika Padukone has won nearly seven awards for her portrayal as Veronica. Even actor Diana Penty made her debut in Bollywood with Cocktail and received the Vogue Beauty Award in the Best Female Debut category as well as the UK Bollywood Cosmopolitan Award for her role in Cocktail.

