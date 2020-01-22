Saif Ali Khan's 'Ole Ole 2.0' Song From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Out; Watch It Here

Jawaani Jaaneman stars Saif Ali Khan, debutant Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu. The trailer of the film received appreciation and the first song Gallan Kardi was released a few days ago. Now the second track from the movie Ole Ole 2.0 is out, read to know more.

Ole Ole 2.0

Jawaani Jaaneman’s new song, Ole Ole 2.0 is another addition in the remakes, as the original song Ole Ole was from the 1994 film, Yeh Dillagi. Ole Ole 2.0 is sung by Amit Mishra and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed.

The song features Saif Ali Khan as 'the player' in the new decade. He is seen as a stud, flirting with several girls throughout the song in a club and eventually takes them home with him. Saif is seen doing the popular dab step, which looks like the hook step of the song.

Fan reactions

The fan reactions to the song have been a mixed bag. Check it out.

Nice recreation. Saif doing the same step from the original #OleOle in a black leather jacket was 👌. #JawaaniJaaneman https://t.co/TlAXbpHik8 — Mahir (@sultani_tiger) January 22, 2020

Even though i dont like remake songs much but this one was really good by Amit Mishra. Older version was slightly better by Legendary Abhijeet Bhattacharya but new version isn't bad either. Party number of the year. ✌️#OleOlehttps://t.co/v7hZ7iBDRl — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 22, 2020

Saif Ali Khan’s dance plus recreation of #OleOle is just pathetic ! 👎https://t.co/ZbQx7RMs1p — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) January 22, 2020

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie is a comedy-drama film. A 40-year-old playboy's life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a teenage daughter. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani.

Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the 40-year-old carefree playboy, while debutant Alaya F as his daughter, alongside Tabu as his wife. The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Rameet Sandhu, Farida Jalal, and Kiku Sharda. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.

