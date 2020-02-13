Saif Ali Khan Feels THIS Couple Is Acing Marriage & Also Nicely Balanced

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently made an appearance on his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show 104.8 Ishq's What Women Want 2. Previously, Sara Ali Khan and even Soha Ali Khan had been on this show and now it is Saif Ali Khan who appeared on the show.

The much-anticipated episode where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were going to spill the beans about their marriage life was finally out. During the episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked her husband to name a couple who was acing marriage as of today.

Here is the couple that according to Saif Ali Khan that is acing marriage

Saif Ali Khan gave a smart answer to this. He said that sometimes it may appear like some couple was acing marriage but maybe in real life they were not. Kareena replied to this saying that it was an art to do so.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor finally took the name of Virat and Anushka. He said that they seem to be nicely balanced together. Saif also said that he picked Virat and Anushka because his parents had a similar balance like one being a movie star and the other being a cricketer.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Saif Ali Khan what he thinks about fans idolizing their relationship. He said that it could be a dangerous thing. He also believes that people should rather idolize the nonfamous people living next door who have a nice balanced middle-class life, instead of movie stars.

The host of the show asked Saif a very important question about that one mistake which should never be made in a marriage. To this, the actor replied saying that one should never be unfaithful in a relationship. Later, when Kareena Kapoor Khan asked her husband about the one thing that should be done to maintain that spark in a marriage. Saif Ali Khan immediately answered "ROLE PLAY".

Watch the full episode here

