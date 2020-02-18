Vicky Kaushal Calls Himself A 'huge Admirer' Of Saif Ali Khan's Fashion Sense

Saif Ali Khan is currently enjoying his new-found fame post the success of Sacred Games. The actor also heaped praises for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by fans and critics alike. Besides his on-screen performances, Saif Ali Khan has also impressed fans with his fashion choices at award functions and public appearances. It seems like Saif Ali Khan has now found a new fan in actor Vicky Kaushal, as the latter recently shared his thoughts on Saif Ali Khan's fashion sensibilities. Here are the details.

Vicky Kaushal has been an 'admirer' of Saif Ali Khan's sartorial choices

Vicky Kaushal is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his next, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, marked his presence at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week, where the actor spoke about Saif Ali Khan’s fashion sensibilities. Vicky revealed that he is a huge admirer of Saif, as the actor carries himself with grace everywhere he goes. Adding to the same, Vicky remarked that Saif Ali Khan adds a ‘Nawabi’ touch to whatever he wears. Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal also labelled Saif's fashion sense as 'regal' and 'elegant'.

All about Bhoot part one: The Haunted Ship

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship chronicles the thrilling adventures of a man, who is stuck in a haunted ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Take a look at the film's trailer:

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up in the coming year. He will be seen along with Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh in the upcoming period-drama, Takht. Kaushal will also be seen in the upcoming war-drama, Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the life of the army veteran, Sam Manekshaw. Reportedly, Vicky has been roped in for the Anees Bazmee directorial, ShaRaRaRa along with Sara Ali Khan.

(Promo Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

