Saif Ali Khan's Best Scenes From Romantic Comedy Flick 'Cocktail'

Cocktail tells the story of three best friends who live and rejoice together in the United Kingdom. This 2012 romantic comedy stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Meera is a shy and reserved girl who crosses paths with Veronica and Gautam and there was no looking back since then. She opens up with them and lives life to the fullest while being independent. This film has several bitter-sweet moments that will bring tears in your eyes and happy ones to remind you of your best buddies. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best scenes from Cocktail.

Here are Saif Ali Khan’s best scenes from Cocktail

1. Gautam is the new Sheila

Veronica and Meera get Gautam ready and do his makeup. Dressed in an awkward outfit, he dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani. Meera and Veronica also join him, while he showcases his dance act. At the same time, his parents arrive at the doorstep. Stunned, they keep staring at Veronica, who opens the door. Considering them to be Gautam’s friends, she calls them inside. Gautam gets scared after seeing his parents, while Veronica keeps laughing. Later on, he introduces Meera as his girlfriend. The scene is noted for its awkward, funny tone and is considered one of the best moments from the film by fans.

2. Gautam meets Meera

Gautam arrives at the airport with his father. On the other hand, Meera’s flight lands. While she is managing her luggage, he comes from behind and tries flirting with her. She shoos him away by telling him that her husband has arrived outside the airport. He leaves listening to this and yells filmy dialogues about love and betrayal. This scene marks the start of her journey by acknowledging Gautam as soon she is going to meet Veronica on her way.

3. Veronica obsesses over Gautam

Gautam and Meera love each other. However, Meera refuses to accept her feelings as she does not want to betray her best friend Veronica. But Veronica did not take time to realize this and throws her out of the house. She prepares a scrumptious meal for Gautam and distracts him from talking about Meera, who does not live in the same house anymore. Ultimately, Veronica has to reveal the truth to him. Therefore, he drops his keys on the table and leaves to find Meera.

