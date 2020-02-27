The Debate
Saif Ali Khan's Pics With Taimur Give An Insight Into Their Relationship; Check Them Out

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan recently turned 3 years old & is already a famous personality. Check a few of their adorable father-son pics.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
saif ali khan

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in comedy-drama flick, Jawaani Jaaneman. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan is known as one of the finest actors of Bollywood known for portraying different roles in movies like Cocktail, Race, Go Goa Gone, Love Aaj Kal and more.

However, the Sacred Games actor is also known for not being active on social media. He is not available on any social media platform. But the star is still spotted by paparazzi quite often. Not only Saif Ali Khan but his son Taimur Ali Khan also seems to be a paparazzi favourite. Here are some of the best moments of the father-son.  

Saif Ali Khan carrying Taimur Ali Khan on his shoulder 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

ALSO READ | Five surprising facts revealed about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's relationship

When Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan went swimming 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on

ALSO READ | Five facts about actor & Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore that may amaze you

Saif and Taimur jogging 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

When the father-son duo twined

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on

ALSO READ | Here are Saif Ali Khan's recent Bollywood movies that did not do well at the Box Office

The father-son on vacation 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan in Bollywood: When the year 1993 proved crucial for the Chhote Nawab

The family pictures 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on

Promo Image Credits - @therealkareenakapoorkhan

 

 

