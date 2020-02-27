Saif Ali Khan's Pics With Taimur Give An Insight Into Their Relationship; Check Them Out

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in comedy-drama flick, Jawaani Jaaneman. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan is known as one of the finest actors of Bollywood known for portraying different roles in movies like Cocktail, Race, Go Goa Gone, Love Aaj Kal and more.

However, the Sacred Games actor is also known for not being active on social media. He is not available on any social media platform. But the star is still spotted by paparazzi quite often. Not only Saif Ali Khan but his son Taimur Ali Khan also seems to be a paparazzi favourite. Here are some of the best moments of the father-son.

Saif Ali Khan carrying Taimur Ali Khan on his shoulder

ALSO READ | Five surprising facts revealed about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's relationship

When Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan went swimming

ALSO READ | Five facts about actor & Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore that may amaze you

Saif and Taimur jogging

When the father-son duo twined

ALSO READ | Here are Saif Ali Khan's recent Bollywood movies that did not do well at the Box Office

The father-son on vacation

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan in Bollywood: When the year 1993 proved crucial for the Chhote Nawab

The family pictures

Promo Image Credits - @therealkareenakapoorkhan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.