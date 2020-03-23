Saif Ali Khan's Character Name Was Never Revealed In 'Laal Kaptaan';Learn Other Fun Trivia

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors and has starred in more than 70 movies. The actor started his career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. He has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in the past three decades like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Race, Cocktail, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and many more.

Saif Ali Khan featured in the movie, Laal Kaptaan which released in the year 2019. In the film, Saif Ali Khan played the role of a Naga Sadhu who had made a journey across Bundelkhand to seek revenge for an injustice committed in the past. The movie had the setting of the 18th century and Saif Ali Khan was seen in a very different look. Laal Kaptaan is a Navdeep Singh’s directorial. The other lead characters were played by Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij. So, here are some unknown facts about the movie, Laal Kaptaan that you can read about.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Have Shared The Big Screen Together In These Movies

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Responds To Son Ibrahim's 'old Man' Tag, Says 'I Understand The Irony Of It'

Laal Kaptaan Trivia to know about this Saif Ali Khan’s movie-

Saif Lai Khan’s character name has not been revealed in the film, Laal Kaptaan.

Earlier, the film Laal Kaptaan was titled 'Hunter'.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves To 'Despacito' While A Shy Saif Ali Khan Tries To Match Steps

Laal Kaptaan is Navdeep Singh’s second ‘A’ rated film. The first one was 'NH10'.

Saif Ali Khan and Deepak Dobriyal have also worked together in other movies such as Kalakandi and Omkara.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Is 'booked' In THIS Post; See Picture

Laal Kaptaan is Saif Ali Khan and Simone Singh’s third collaboration after the movies, Kal Ho Na Ho in 2003 and Being Cyrus in 2005.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Says He Is Proud Of Daughter Sara Despite Box Office Failure Of Love Aaj Kal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.