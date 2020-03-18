Saif Ali Khan Songs From The 90s That Will Make Millennials Fall In Love With Him Again

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor started his acting career in the film industry in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. He has spent over 25 years in the entertainment industry. The actor has won critical acclaim for his performance in movies like Hum Tum and Parineeta. Apart from acting, Saif Ali Khan is also appreciated for his dancing skills. Here is a list of his famous songs from the early days of his career which became very popular among the fans of Bollywood. Take a look at them below.

Famous songs of Saif Ali Khan from the 90s

Ole Ole

This song is from the movie Yeh Dillagi which starred Akshay Kumar, Kajol along with Saif Ali Khan. The song Ole Ole became very popular when it came out. The song features Saif Ali Khan dancing in a party along with many other artists. Watch the video clip below.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

The title song from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari was another very popular song featuring Saif Ali Khan. In the movie song the lead stars, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan can be seen matching up steps and dancing with other dancers in the background. The song has been sung by Abhijeet and Udit Narayan and the music has been given by Anu Malik. Watch the video of the song below.

Hothon Pe Bas

This is another song from the movie Yeh Dillagi and stars Saif Ali Khan along with Akshay Kumar and Kajol. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu and features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the song video. Watch the video of the song below:

