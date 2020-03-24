Race 2 Trivia: What Part Of The Film Made Saif Ali Khan Unhappy?

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the industry today. The actor started his career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. He has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in the past three decades like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Race, Cocktail, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and many more.
Also read | Saif Ali Khan's Character Name Was Never Revealed In 'Laal Kaptaan';Learn Other Fun Trivia
Saif Ali Khan played the lead role in both the two installations of the Race franchise. Both the movies were hit and garnered a lot of fame and attention of the audience for the crime-drama genre of the film. But the third installation of the Race franchise was led by the actor Salman Khan, which was also action-packed with an intriguing storyline and catchy songs. Take a look at some trivia and unknown facts about the movie Race 2.
Also read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Race': Top Songs From The Iconic Action Franchise
Also read | Saif Ali Khan's Dapper Looks In 'Race' Franchise That Make A Classic Style Statement
Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Convincing Saif To Come On Her Show Was The 'toughest'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.