Race 2 Trivia: What Part Of The Film Made Saif Ali Khan Unhappy?

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the industry today. The actor started his career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. He has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in the past three decades like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Race, Cocktail, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and many more.

Saif Ali Khan played the lead role in both the two installations of the Race franchise. Both the movies were hit and garnered a lot of fame and attention of the audience for the crime-drama genre of the film. But the third installation of the Race franchise was led by the actor Salman Khan, which was also action-packed with an intriguing storyline and catchy songs. Take a look at some trivia and unknown facts about the movie Race 2.

Race 2 Trivia:

Apparently, Saif Ali Khan was not happy with the film, Race 2. He reportedly called the film plastic and fake.

Initially, Aamir Khan has presented the negative role in the film, Race 2, but he did not agree for the film as he was busy filming for the movie, Dhoom 3. And the other reason was also that he reportedly thought the script of the movie was "ridiculous".

Jacqueline's voice in the movie Race 2 is dubbed.

When Bipasha Basu was added to the cast for a special appearance role in the starting of the film, it was rumoured that she would be sharing the screen with ex-boyfriend John Abraham for the first time after their break up. After listening to this, John Abraham had a word with Saif Ali Khan and made it clear that he would not like to share the screen with Bipasha Basu.

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were the initial choices in the place of Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes respectively. Kareena Kapoor declined the role in the film as she felt her pairing with Saif Ali Khan was getting repetitive. And Priyanka Chopra refused due to scheduling conflicts.

This is the only film of Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham together.

The home of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s character in Race 2 is the set up of the Mardan Palace in Turkey for many scenes.

