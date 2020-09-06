Saif Ali Khan Is Internet's Favorite When It Comes To Memes; Check Out Some Popular Ones

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the Bollywood industry today. The Omkara actor is known for the great performances that he has delivered in the world of acting. The actor is not only popular for his versatile acting but is also well-known for his charming looks and fit body.

Having been in the industry for over three decades, the actor has always been in the news for his movies, stunts or his social work. But over the past years, Saif Ali Khan has become popular for memes made on his scenes from different movies. He is even called 'meme king' by many fans on the internet. Check out some of his popular memes. Read ahead.

Saif Ali Khan’s Best Memes

This meme is based on a scene from Saif Ali Khan starrer Dil Chahta Hai (2001). The Farhan Akhtar’s debut directorial also cast Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three friends in present-day Mumbai and Sydney. The movie won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan’s Highest-rated Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

This meme is based on a scene from Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). The Nikkhil Advani directorial also cast Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the friendship and love that the characters in the movie live.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan & Other B'town Married Couples Who Shared Screen Together

These memes are based on scenes from Saif Ali Khan starrer Cocktail (2012). The Homi Adajania directorial also cast Deepika Padukone and debutant Diana Penty as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who falls in love with someone he never expected and his journey that follows.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan’s Movies That Can Definitely Do The Trick When You Are On Romantic Date

This meme is based on a scene from Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhani: The Unsung Warrior (2020). The Om Raut directorial also cast Ajay Devgn and Kajol as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and the battle of Kondhana.

Also Read | Alaya F Shares Her Experience Working With Saif Ali Khan In Her Debut Film

These memes are based on Saif Ali Khan starrer web-series Sacred Games. The web-series that released on the OTT platform, Netflix is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name. The series also cast Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Sukhmani Sadana, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi, Pankaj Tripathi, Amey Wagh, and Kubbra Sait.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.